© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See the latest school and business delays and closings
Media
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Local Bengals-Chiefs TV ratings top 2022 Super Bowl

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published January 31, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST
Bengals Chiefs Football
Reed Hoffmann
/
AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) waits to take the snap in front of a sold-out crowd at Arrowhead Stadium during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.

About 28,000 more Greater Cincinnati TV households watched the Bengals lose the AFC Championship game on WKRC-TV Sunday night than watched the Bengals-Rams in Super Bowl LVI on WLWT-TV last February.

CBS' Sunday night game drew a 48.7 rating and 464,700 TV households here compared to a 46.1 rating and 436,800 for NBC's Super Bowl telecast last Feb. 13.

Local viewership peaked Sunday at 9:45 p.m., late in the fourth quarter with the score tied 20-20, with a 49 rating, which translates into 488,900 TV households and 81% of all available TV households.

National TV ratings will be released later Tuesday, along with Nielsen's weekly ratings for primetime programs.

The local TV audience for CBS' broadcast of the Bengals' 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills Jan. 13 o WKRC-TV also was bigger than the local Super Bowl telecast last year, with a 46.8 rating and 442,900 local TV households.

"Beating the Super Bowl is surprising to me, because that's the biggest NFL game of the year," says Jon Lawhead, Sinclair Broadcast Group group manager and WKRC-TV general manager.

"This year there are a lot of new people on the Bengals bandwagon," he says. "The Bengals have sold out their season tickets, and there's a waiting list for tickets for next year." Legalizing sports betting in Ohio effective Jan. 1 also may have increased interest in the Bengals and the NFL, he adds.

Being the local affiliate for the CBS network, which broadcasts the Bengals' American Football Conference, has been good for business.

"It's been a good season for the Bengals and good for us," he says.

After the Bengals opened the season with two losses, "they reeled off 10 straight wins. It just had to end sometime," Lawhead said.

Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, from Phoenix with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

It's been a good year for CBS. The networked "averaged 18.487 million viewers and scored its most-watched NFL regular season in seven years," CBS announced before the playoffs.

Tags
Media WKRC-TVCincinnati BengalsSuper Bowl
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter