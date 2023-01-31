Cincinnati native Josh Wilder on next 'Survivor'

At 34, Cincinnati native Joshua J. Wilder has survived two serious health scares, so he's ready to tackle Survivor, CBS' long-running reality competition show.

"I grew up in Ohio as a Black gay man. I survived medical school. I survived a kidney transplant. I survived cancer. So with all that you have to take negative situations and turn them into positive outcomes, which is going to be beneficial in Survivor," says Wilder in his biographical video released by CBS Tuesday.

"So this whole experience is what I've been waiting for and living for my entire life. And, of course, I'm going to win! I'm going to win Survivor. I'm your next sole Survivor of season 44," says Wilder, an Atlanta surgical podiatrist for the Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia.

Robert Voets/CBS / CBS ENTERTAINMENT The "Survivor " cast for the 44th season: Top row (left to right): Lauren Harpe, Carson Garrett, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Claire Rafson, Danny Massa, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Bruce Perreault, Sarah Wade, and Brandon Cottom. Bottom row (left to right): Jaime Lynn Ruiz, Kane Fritzler, Carolyn Wiger, Josh Wilder, Frannie Marin, Matt Blankinship, Maddy Pomilla, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, and Helen Li.

Wilder will be one of 18 contestants competing for $1 million on Fiji on Survivor, which premiers 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. His competition includes Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, 43, a Columbus barbershop owner.

Neither Wilder's CBS bio or LinkedIn profile mentions his high school. There's also confusion about his birthplace: CBS lists Wilder's hometown as Cincinnati, but his Ankle and Foot Centers bio says that he's "a native of Pittsburgh, PA, with an upbringing in Cincinnati, OH."

In his CBS video, Wilder says that "the specialty of podiatric surgery prepares you for survivor because in the operating room you have to always be ready for the unexpected, which is exactly what Survivor is about.

Robert Voets/CBS / CBS ENTERTAINMENT Josh Wilder's "Survivor" photo shows off his muscles.

"I'm not going to tell people my profession. I don't want them to think I'm strategic or smart, because I'm already going to look like a threat (flexing muscles) because of my athleticism," he says. "But I can outlast all my competition."

The cast members will be divided into three tribes of six. The CBS release says they will "face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach. The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push even the strongest competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to constantly adjust their strategies in order to make it another day."

The competitors include a NASA engineering student, software security engineer, salon owner, law student, elementary school teacher, insurance agent and a New York City firefighter,

Wilder earned a BA in biology and biological sciences from Washington & Jefferson College in Washington, Pa., east of Pittsburgh in 2010. He graduated from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in 2016. Wilder did a residency at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh (2016-19), and a surgical/clinical foot and ankle fellowship with Emory Healthcare in Atlanta (2019-20) before joining the Foot & Ankle Centers.