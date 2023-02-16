'Living with Landslides' airs on WCET-TV Saturday

Laure Quinlavin's excellent Living With Landslides documentary commissioned by The Hillside Trust of Cincinnati debuts on public television here Saturday.

The 44-minute film will air 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, on WCET-TV (Channel 48), and repeat at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. It also will be available on the CET livestream on the PBS app.

"Laure's documentary isn't a tale of 'not in my backyard,' but rather suddenly not having a backyard," says Jim Wiener, WCET-TV program director, in the media release.

Read more about the film in my September story, "Slip sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati." You can also hear Lucy May interview Quinlivan on WVXU's Cincinnati Edition about the show last fall before the film's premiere on WCPO-TV.

Quinlivan, the former WCPO-TV investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member, was the film's writer, director, producer and narrator. Former Enquirer photographer Glenn Hartong was director of photography. Jaime Meyers Schlenck edited the film.

From the release:

The documentary Living With Landslides will air on CET (PBS) Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7 p.m., and Friday, February 24, at 9 p.m., and be available on the CET livestream on the PBS app.

The Hillside Trust commissioned Quinlivan to produce the documentary to help citizens understand landslide threats to our region’s hillsides…

The 44-minute film shows why our region is a top landslide area in the country and profiles homeowners whose investments have been devastated by landslides. Quinlivan also digs into high-profile landslide repairs funded by taxpayers, like the recent $18 million fix to Columbia Parkway, and the landslide caused by construction of an I-71 ramp below Mt. Adams.

Living With Landslides features landslide experts including Hillside Trust Executive Director Eric Russo, Cincinnati Museum Center Paleontologist Brenda Hunda, and Realtor & Geologist Tim Agnello. Adding a political perspective is former Cincinnati Mayor Roxanne Qualls.

“This is a landmark film production that vividly portrays the landslide phenomenon this region will experience from here on out,” says Eric Russo, Executive Director of the Hillside Trust.

The film offers landslide prevention solutions for governments and homeowners.

Mt. Lookout and Clifton civic groups have hosted special community screenings, and Cathy Bailey, Executive Director of Greater Cincinnati Water Works, hosted a special screening of Living With Landslides for City of Cincinnati employees in January 2023, with a Q&A session.

