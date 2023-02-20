© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Michael Williams wins ticket to Hollywood on 'American Idol'

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published February 20, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST
MICHAEL WILLIAMS
ABC/Eric McCandless
/
American Broadcasting Companies,
ABC's publicity photo for the "American Idol" premiere Sunday night showed Michael Williams, 21, singing while playing the piano, but "Idol" did not show that particular performance for his audition.

Will Jon Wayne Hatfield from Goshen be as lucky as the former Kings Island singer next Sunday on 'American Idol?'

After Michael Williams near perfect audition on the season premiere of ABC's American Idol Sunday night, judge Luke Bryant commented: "I can't understand why we haven't seen you yet."

Maybe that's because the American Idol judges weren't watching The Voice on NBC three years ago, when Williams finished in the top 10.

Williams, 21, from Deerfield Township, wowed Idol judges singing Bruno Mars' "Talking To the Moon." That was his only performance broadcast on Idol Sunday – although the ABC publicity photos showed him singing while playing the white grand piano in the audition room.

On The Voice, Williams' mentor Nick Jonas said he had "the voice of an angel."

On Idol, judge Katy Perry gushed: "I think you're Top 10 material. I think your vocals are amazing."

Bryant praised him for a "great job, great all-around singing." Judge Lionel Richie complimented him by saying, "You're not just another pretty face, thank God … I want to say congratulations."

JON WAYNE HATFIELD
ABC/ Eric McCandless
/
American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.
ABC released this photo of Jon Wayne Hatfield from Goshen auditioning for "American Idol" on the Feb. 26 episode.

Williams, who was home schooled, performed in Kings Island's "Country Flashback" show in the Festhaus in 2019. Three months after The Voice, he returned to Kings Island to sing on the International Street bandstand stage at the base of the Eiffel Tower in July 2000.

When Idol auditions continue next Sunday (8-10 p.m., ABC), Jon Wayne Hatfield from Goshen will be featured in the episode, according to Idol publicists.

John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
