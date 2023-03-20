Voice of America Museum hosts freedom of the press talk March 23

Voice of America press freedom editor Jessica Jerreat and news standards expert Steve Springer will discuss press freedom in the United States and around the world in a video link conference with an audience at the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester Township 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

It's the second forum in the National VOA Museum's "Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy" series of talks announced last August.

The event will be held in Elliott Block Pavilion on the east side of the building, which was recently made accessible through a new entrance and parking lot on the east (right) side of the main entrance at 8070 Tylersville Road.

Miami University's Menard Family Center for Democracy is a co-sponsor of the program described as a "public discussion and Q&A about the role of journalism in democratic governance and the threats faced by journalists around the world today" by John Foreen, a Miami University associate professor and Menard Family Center executive director.

Jerreat, the VOA's Press Freedom editor, supervises the VOA's in-depth analysis and features for TV, radio, social media and the web. She works with reporters across the VOA to examine trends disrupting access to information and to share stories of courage and media innovation seen globally.

Springer, named the VOA's first News Standards and Best Practices editor in 2010, established an ongoing process to train all VOA staff in journalistic best practices and for what is known as "the editorial firewall," which prohibits interference by U.S. government officials in VOA's reporting and programming. He previously served as the VOA's managing editor in its news center.

Springer recently left the VOA for its companion network, Radio Free Asia, to launch a news standards effort there. Before joining the VOA, Springer was part of CNN's award-winning news team, which covered Hurricane Katrina and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The forum is free, but RSVPs are required. Reservations can be made at the voamuseum website or by calling the museum at (513) 777-0027.

