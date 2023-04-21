WREW-FM wins fourth Crystal Award in 11 years

It's become a habit at Cincinnati's FM stations owned by Hubbard Radio.

WREW-FM, branded as "MIX 94.9," won a fourth Crystal Radio Award from the National Association of Broadcasters for excellent community service.

WREW-FM also won a Crystal Radio Award in 2012, 2017 and 2020. Sister country music station WUBE-FM (B105) won the first for the local Hubbard cluster in 2008, and again in 2017. WKRQ-FM (Q102) won Crystals in 2009, 2012 and 2020.

Julie Evans, Hubbard Cincinnati promotions director, provided this overview of the station's submission for the award:

"People say the past few years have been rough. That’s why WREW is here to help. In 2022, WREW provided more than 637 minutes of public service airtime, including our handy-dandy weather, traffic reports and PSAs (public service announcement). We felt the world smile along with us 300 times and jammed out of our 'jammies' every morning.

"To serve our local community, we collected more than one truckload of food, provided 90 families with toys and put $11,000 worth of school supplies into teachers’ hands. We have been part of events that have raised more than $400,000 for charitable organizations.

"Our work doesn’t stop at work. WREW staff has spent hours volunteering outside the station, bringing teachers a hot lunch, and even teaching a little bit themselves. Whether it’s for animal welfare, cancer research or just a well deserved pick-me-up, WREW is there."

Other Crystal Radio Award winners at the NAB's Las Vegas convention April 13-17 were KBCO-FM and KOSI-FM in Denver; KBXX-FM Houston; KCYY-FM San Antonio; KSTP-FM Minneapolis; WALR-FM Atlanta; WTMJ-AM Milwaukee; WUSL-FM Philadelphia; and KKHJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

KTAR-FM in Phoenix was given the NAB's Crystal Heritage Award for winning five Crystal Radio Awards, according to Inside Radio.

