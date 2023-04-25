Michael Williams eliminated from 'American Idol'

Michael Williams' dream of being the next American Idol ended Monday night in Hollywood.

The 21-year-old Deerfield Township resident failed to make the viewers' top 10, and wasn't "saved" by the judges who picked two more contestants to comprise the show's top 12.

The bad news came early for Williams. Ten minutes into Monday's live telecast, Seacrest announced that he was the first of the 20 contestants in jeopardy of going home before Williams sang "Golden Hour" by JVKE.

At the end of the song, he blew a kiss to the camera.

Due to time constraints, only Katy Perry – who has been supportive of Williams this season – commented on his performance.

"Did you just blow a kiss?" Perry said. Then she added, "I think honestly that was a really cool current song. And I think the people that didn't vote for you didn't vote for you just because they were jealous of you."

Eric McCandless/ABC / American Broadcasting Companies, Michael Williams (back row, third from left) and the other 19 singers in the "American Idol" top 20 contestants revealed at the conclusion of Sunday's broadcast on ABC.

More than 28 million votes were cast in the 12-hour period after Sunday's live show ended, host Ryan Seacrest told viewers. Judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryant and Perry added Lucy Loved and a woman named Nutsa to the top 12 instead of Williams.

On Sunday's show, the judges gushed – as usual – about Williams, who had competed on NBC's The Voice three years ago after singing in Kings Island's Country Flashback show in the Festhaus. When he sang Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me," Bryant said Williams "crushed it" and Richie said Williams was turning "into a real artist, a stylist." Perry said he had "just stepped into is the artist version of who you are."

In a short taped piece Sunday, Williams reflected on American Idol being "a once in a lifetime opportunity," and "a dream of mine that's coming true." He added, "I could be the next American Idol. That's crazy."

That's not going to happen. But the national exposure on ABC could launch his musical career.

"I think a lot of people all over America are falling in love with you," Perry told him on the April 17 telecast taped in Hawaii. "I think you're going to be a star with or without us."

