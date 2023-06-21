DJ Jack 'Dr. Boogie' Stahl retires

The doctor no longer is in.

Jack Stahl, known as Cincinnati radio's "Doctor Boogie" for most of his career, has hung up his headphones at WDJO's oldies network.

"Jack was the master of a 'boss jock.' He was uptempo and fun. And he was the master of the double entendre, a little suggestive that way," says Dan Allen, his longtime friend and coworker.

Much of his radio work in the 1980s and '90s was on weekends during his 25 years as a Cincinnati Police officer. He retired as a sergeant about 10 years ago, and hosted his last WDJO show last week on 1480 AM, FM 99.5 and FM 107.9.

The 1964 Elder High School graduate started his radio career as the evening DJ at Top 40 powerhouse WSAI-AM in 1968 after graduating from the University of Cincinnati. He played '60s rock 'n' roll hits at WUBE-AM (1970-72) WKRC-AM (1981-83), back to WSAI-AM (1991-93), WGRR-FM (1993-2001); back to WSAI-AM again on AM 1530 (2002-04) and WDJO-AM since 2006.

"He developed the 'Dr. Boogie' persona doing 'hot wax' weekends on WKRC. He grabbed it and ran with it," says Allen, who hosts WDJO's live request show 7 p.m.-midnight Saturdays.

Stahl was featured in an Enquirer story in August 1968 shortly after he was hired, at 21, by WSAI-AM. He called himself "an overgrown teenager" who "lives, dies, eats and sleeps radio."

Allen started listening to Stahl in the '60s on WSAI-AM "before he became a cop." They became close friends working together on WKRC-AM, WGRR-AM and WDJO.

Allen and Program Director Marty Thompson wanted to celebrate Stahl's career all weekend, but Stahl didn't approve. So they'll comment about their longtime coworker on shows this week when Allen does Stahl's 2-7 p.m. shift, and this weekend.

"I’m going to miss hearing the Doctor on the air. He's been doing it forever," Allen says.

Starting next week, Thompson will take over Stahl's afternoon drive shift, and Allen will do Thompson's 10 a.m.-2 p.m. midday slot.

