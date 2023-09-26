Tiffany Wilson's fill-in role leads to WLWT-TV anchor job

Fans of the former WKRC-TV Good Morning Cincinnati anchor Tiffany Wilson, who lived in San Francisco 2014-18, will be happy to hear she's the new weekend morning news anchor for WLWT-TV's News 5 Today.

The Symmes Township native heard from plenty of friends and fans when she returned to TV temporarily in March as WLWT-TV's weekend evening anchor during Courtis Fuller's five-month absence for cancer treatments and before the arrival of weekend co-anchor Lindsay Stone. Wilson anchored morning newscasts last weekend.

Wilson replaces Lacy Roberts, who moved to the News 5 Today weekday team, joining Steven Albritton, Kelly Rippin and meteorologist Randi Rico.

"Lacey will be anchoring the 4:30 a.m. newscast and then anchoring/reporting in various capacities throughout the morning," says Branden Frantz, WLWT-TV president and general manager.

Roberts, a Cincinnati native who graduated from Walnut Hills High School and Northern Kentucky University, started working at the station on the weekly Let's Talk Cincy public affairs show in 2021 before being named a full-time reporter.

"Adding Lacey to our morning shows allows us to devote more resources to an important time of day when those in the Tri-State are starting their day and need it most," Frantz says.

Both WKRC-TV (Sheila Gray, Bob Herzog, Aleah Hordges) and WXIX-TV (Andrea Finney, Dan Wells, Lauren Minor) use three morning anchors, but they have more time to fill each day. Channel 9 airs local news 4:30-noon; Channels 12/64 air local news 4:30-10 a.m.

“These additions to WLWT News 5 Today will greatly increase our ability to cover all the major breaking news stories in Cincinnati and around the world every single morning. The fact we are promoting anchors and reporters who truly call Cincinnati their hometown, makes these moves even more impactful for our viewers,” said Jeff Benscoter, news director, in a station announcement.

Wilson, an Ursuline Academy and Northwestern University alum, told me in March was "blown away at the number of people" who contacted her after seeing her WLWT-TV debut on Sunday night March 5.

"Cincinnati has incredibly loyal local news viewers. I am very touched by how many people reached out saying they always hoped I would return. I've heard from Ursuline Academy friends, fellow parishioners, former Local 12 viewers and Facebook fans who recognized my voice and did a double take … I feel truly blessed that I am able to return to local news in Cincinnati at WLWT," she said.

Wilson joined WKRC-TV as a reporter in 2010 before moving to the morning anchor desk. She left in March 2014 to join her husband Matt in San Francisco after more than 50 cross-country flights in three years following his job transfer. They moved back here in 2018 shortly before the birth of their third child. They've added two more since then.

During her fill-in stint in March, Benscoter said that "Tiffany is a pro. She knows this city well and that is a huge benefit for our viewers in her new role at WLWT News 5. I'm so glad the timing was right for her to join our team this spring."

Now she's got a permanent gig at Channel 5.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join WLWT every Saturday and Sunday! This wonderful opportunity allows me to combine my passion for Cincinnati and storytelling while balancing the early years of my children at home,” said Wilson in the announcement.

