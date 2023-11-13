CBS starts delayed TV season in February after Super Bowl

Finally! CBS' primetime schedule returns to normal with The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS and NCIS Hawai'i on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 now that the actors' and writers' strikes have ended.

CBS, the first network to announce a post-strike resumption of its popular primetime lineup, will launch the delayed season with the Super Bowl — TV's largest event each year — on Feb. 11. The game will be followed by the debut of The Tracker, a new drama about a guy (Justin Hartley from This Is Us) who travels the country in an old RV to help police and citizens solve crimes and find missing persons.

Elizabeth Fisher/CBS / CBS Entertainment Carrie Preston stars as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce stars as Captain C.W. Wagner in Elsbeth, a new drama based on her quirky character from The Good Fight and The Good Wife.



Elsbeth, a spin-off announced last May about Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni quirky lawyer character from The Good Fight and The Good Wife, will premiere Feb. 29.

But Kathy Bates' Matlock revival — also announced last May along with the other networks' fall schedules just weeks after the writer's strike began — will be delayed until the 2024-25 TV season starting next September. Also postponed until next season is Poppa's House, a sitcom starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Courtesy CBS / CBS Entertainment Kathy Bates (center) stars as TV's new "Matlock" playing an attorney with much younger coworkers played by Skye P. Marshall (left) and Jason Ritter.

Fox has announced only one show for January: Bob Lowe's The Floor, a physical trivia quiz duel, debuting Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. Fox also is scheduled to broadcast the Primetime Emmy Awards — postponed in September during the writers' and actors' strikes — on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m.

Also coming in January is Masters of the Air, the new World War II drama from Tom Hanks, Stephen Spielberg and Gary Goetzman (Bands of Brothers, The Pacific), which will drop on Apple+ Friday, Jan. 26.

Here's the CBS winter premiere schedule:

SUNDAY, FEB. 11: Super Bowl LVIII from Las Vegas (6:20 p.m. EST); TRACKER (following post-game trophy presentation).

MONDAY, FEB. 12: The Neighborhood (8 p.m.); Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30 p.m.); NCIS (9 p.m.); NCIS: Hawai'I (10 p.m.).

TUESDAY, FEB. 13: FBI (8 p.m.); FBI: International (9 p.m.); FBI Most Wanted (10 p.m.).

THURSDAY, FEB. 15: Young Sheldon (8 p.m.); Ghosts (8:30 p.m.); So Help Me Todd (9 p.m.); Tracker debut repeat (10 p.m.).

FRIDAY, FEB. 16 S.W.A.T. (8 p.m.); Fire Country (9 p.m.); Blue Bloods (10 p.m.).

SUNDAY, FEB. 18: 60 Minutes (7 p.m.); The Equalizer (8 p.m.); Tracker time period premiere (9 p.m.); CSI: Vegas (10 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28: Survivor (8-10 p.m.).

THURSDAY, FEB. 29: Young Sheldon (8 p.m.); Ghosts (8:30 p.m.); So Help Me Todd (9 p.m.); ELSBETH (10 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 Survivor returns to 90-minute episodes (8 p.m.); The Amazing Race (9:30-11 p.m.).

