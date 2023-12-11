Bengals-Vikings game airs Saturday on WCPO-TV

Who Dey think they gonna pass up a Bengals TV game for the Miami Redhawks?

WCPO-TV has picked up local TV rights for the Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings game at 1 p.m. Saturday from the NFL Network, as the Bengals (7-6) need to win their final four games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Vikings (also 7-6) currently are the sixth seed for one of the seven NFC playoff slots. The Bengals are not among the top seven teams in the AFC.

Channel 9's coverage starts with a local pregame show at noon, followed by the NFL Network's GameDay Kickoff show at 12:30 p.m. and the game at 1 p.m.

In Cincinnati, ABC's broadcast of the Cricket Celebration Bowl featuring the Howard University Bison against Florida A&M Rattlers starting at noon Saturday will move to WCPO-TV's Bounce subchannel. Bounce is available free over-the air with an antenna on Channel 9.3. It's also on Charter cable channel 992 and altafiber cable channel 258.

Miami University, which had boasted that Saturday's bowl game would be the school's first telecast on ABC since 2005, won't appear on the local ABC affiliate until WCPO-TV's NFL Network simulcast ends around 4 p.m.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. for the Mid-American Conference champion Redhawks (11-2) playing the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-5) in the Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

ABC's coverage will start on the Bounce channel in Cincinnati. Channel 9 will pick up the Miami bowl game in progress after the Bengals' NFL Network telecast ends.

