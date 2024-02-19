How to watch, hear Reds spring training games

Play ball! When the much anticipated 2024 Cincinnati Reds season starts Saturday, Feb. 24, fans can watch the spring opener live on Bally Sports Ohio, and hear it on Fox Sports WSAI-AM (1360) or foxsports1360.iheart.com.

Bally Sports Ohio will air five Reds home games from Goodyear, Ariz. Two — the first game and the last game (March 24) from Goodyear — will feature announcers for the Cleveland Guardians, who share the Arizona complex with the Reds.

The MLB Network also has scheduled five Reds games, but four will use the opposing team’s announcers, graphics or crew, according to Rob Butcher, Reds vice president for media relations. The MLB game with Reds announcers, against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday March 24, also will be seen on Bally Sports Ohio.

WLW-AM will broadcast a majority (17) of 30 spring games — including the Reds’ second game on Sunday, Feb. 25 — as it works around commitments for University of Cincinnati and Xavier University basketball games. Weaker WSAI-AM will air 10 Reds games. There will be no broadcasts for the Reds’ three road split squad games.

All of the Reds radio broadcasts will be streamed by whatever station airs the game, says Dave "Yiddy" Armbruster, Reds radio producer-director and iHeartMedia's sports operations director. The Reds radio pregame show starts 30 minutes before the first pitch.

Day games will air at 3:05 p.m. Cincinnati time through Saturday March 9. Start time changes to 4:05 p.m. with Daylight Saving Time on March 10. Here’s the complete Reds spring schedule.

The Bally Sports telecasts:

Saturday Feb. 24: At Cleveland Guardians (Cleveland feed) 3:05 p.m. (WSAI-AM).

Monday Feb. 26: Seattle Mariners at Goodyear 3:05 p.m. (WSAI-AM).

Friday March 15: Kansas City Royals at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m. (WSAI-AM).

Saturday March 23: Colorado Rockies at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m. (WLW-AM)

Sunday, March 24: Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m. (WLW-AM).

The Reds’ live telecasts on MLB Network:

Thursday, Feb. 29: Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear (Dodgers feed), (8:05 p.m. (WLW-AM).

Thursday, March 7: Chicago Cubs at Goodyear (Cubs feed), 8:05 p.m. (WLW-AM).

Friday, March 8: At Los Angeles Dodgers (Dodgers feed), 8:06 p.m. (WLW-AM).

Tuesday, March 19: At LA Angels (Angels’ feed), 4:10 p.m. (WLW-AM).

Saturday, March 23: Colorado Rockies at Goodyear (Reds feed), 4:05 p.m. (WLW-AM)

The Reds regular season Opening Day is Thursday, March 28, with a 4:10 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals on WLW-AM and Bally Sports Ohio.

Retired WLW-AM morning host Jim Scott is grand marshal for the Opening Day parade.

