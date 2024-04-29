Kristen Swilley leaving WCPO-TV

Kristen Swilley will leave WCPO-TV after 8-1/2 years in early May, the first anchor to depart after General Manager Jeff Brogan told staffers he was eliminating two anchor positions in a newsroom restructuring.

Swilley came to WCPO-TV in October 2015 as a reporter from WMAZ-TV in Macon, Ga. She was promoted to weekend morning anchor three years ago. Swilley also anchors the noon news Wednesday through Friday.

“I’m choosing to leave Channel 9. It’s been an awesome 9 years, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories in a city I now proudly call home. I do plan to stay in Cincinnati and will be on air for the next two weeks!” she posted on Facebook after her Sunday morning newscast.

“I’ll share more about my next steps soon and hope you’ll hang out with me on air while we still can. Thanks for everything!” Swilley said.

Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager, told the newsroom three weeks ago that he was eliminating two news anchor positions and hiring five additional reporters.

“We are making changes to staffing so we can build the largest reporting staff of any newsroom in Cincinnati,” Brogan explained to me. “We are adding jobs that focus on our reporting and storytelling and will use the latest technology to help enhance our content.”

A shift in the TV business paradigm — with younger viewers getting news and information from their phones and mobile devices instead of traditional TV newscasts — prompted the change from needing news anchor desk positions to wanting more reporters on the street.

“These changes in the audience and our business, plus our investment in reporting, mean we must eliminate positions to keep our station solid for the future. Two anchor positions will be among those eliminated. These are tough decisions that we do not take lightly,” Brogan says.

