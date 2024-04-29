© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Kristen Swilley leaving WCPO-TV

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published April 29, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
Weekend morning anchor Kristen Swilley will anchor her final WCPO-TV newscast next week.
Channel 9's weekend morning anchor is the first to announce her departure since the station revealed plans to cut two anchor jobs three weeks ago.

Kristen Swilley will leave WCPO-TV after 8-1/2 years in early May, the first anchor to depart after General Manager Jeff Brogan told staffers he was eliminating two anchor positions in a newsroom restructuring.

Swilley came to WCPO-TV in October 2015 as a reporter from WMAZ-TV in Macon, Ga. She was promoted to weekend morning anchor three years ago. Swilley also anchors the noon news Wednesday through Friday.

“I’m choosing to leave Channel 9. It’s been an awesome 9 years, and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell stories in a city I now proudly call home. I do plan to stay in Cincinnati and will be on air for the next two weeks!” she posted on Facebook after her Sunday morning newscast.

“I’ll share more about my next steps soon and hope you’ll hang out with me on air while we still can. Thanks for everything!” Swilley said.

Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager, told the newsroom three weeks ago that he was eliminating two news anchor positions and hiring five additional reporters.

“We are making changes to staffing so we can build the largest reporting staff of any newsroom in Cincinnati,” Brogan explained to me. “We are adding jobs that focus on our reporting and storytelling and will use the latest technology to help enhance our content.”

A shift in the TV business paradigm — with younger viewers getting news and information from their phones and mobile devices instead of traditional TV newscasts — prompted the change from needing news anchor desk positions to wanting more reporters on the street.

“These changes in the audience and our business, plus our investment in reporting, mean we must eliminate positions to keep our station solid for the future. Two anchor positions will be among those eliminated. These are tough decisions that we do not take lightly,” Brogan says.

Read more about the newsroom changes in my April 10 story, WCPO-TV cutting two anchor jobs, adding five reporters.
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter