WCPO-TV gets Bengals’ Amazon Prime Video telecasts

WCPO-TV has acquired local TV rights to the Bengals’ two Amazon Prime Video telecasts to go along with the two ABC/ESPN Monday Night Football games, giving the Scripps station four Bengals primetime games this year.

CBS affiliate WKRC-TV again will air the most Bengals games this season — eight — because CBS holds the rights to AFC game.

Fox affiliate WXIX-TV — the Bengals’ new flagship station for preseason games, Bengals Weekly and other team programs — gets only two regular season games at this point in time.

WLWT-TV will broadcast one NBC Sunday Night Football game this season through the first 15 games.

Times and networks have not been announced for the Bengals last two games — hosting the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 29, and ending the season in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Fox 19, which has the local Bengals TV package — held for more than two decades by WKRC-TV — will air only two of the three Bengals’ preseason telecasts. WCPO-TV has the last preseason game: a simulcast of Amazon Prime Video’s Indianapolis-Cincinnati game Thursday night, Aug. 22.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Bengals fans five primetime games this season,” said Jeff Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager, in a media statement.

Below is the Bengals 2024 schedule with TV assignments, according to ESPN and Channel 9:

PRESEASON

Saturday, Aug. 10 vs Tampa Bay; 7 p.m. Ch 19

Saturday, Aug. 17 @ Chicago; 1 p.m. Ch 19

Thursday, Aug 22. vs Indianapolis; 8 p.m. PRIME VIDEO, Ch 9

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, Sept. 8 vs New England; 1 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

Sunday, Sept. 15 @ Kansas City; 4:25 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

Monday, Sept. 23 vs Washington; 8:15 p.m. ABC, Ch 9

Sunday, Sept. 29 @ Carolina; 1 p.m. FOX, Ch 19

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs Baltimore; 1 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

Sunday, Oct. 13 @ NY Giants; 8:20 p.m. NBC, Ch 5

Sunday, Oct 20. @ Cleveland 1 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

Sunday Oct. 27 vs Philadelphia; 4:25 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

Sunday, Nov. 3 vs Las Vegas; 1 p.m. FOX, Ch 19

Thursday, Nov. 7 @ Baltimore; 8:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO, Ch 9

Sunday, Nov. 17 @ LA Chargers; 4:25 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

BYE WEEK

Sunday, Dec. 1 vs Pittsburgh; 1 p.m. CBS, Ch 12

Monday, Dec. 9 @ Dallas; 8:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN, Ch 9

Sunday, Dec. 15 @ Tennessee; 1 p.m. FOX, Ch 12

Thursday, Dec. 19 vs Cleveland; 8:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO, Ch 9

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs Denver; TBA

Sunday, Jan. 5 @ Pittsburgh; TBA

