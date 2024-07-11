Lauren Minor gone from WXIX-TV

Northern Kentucky native Lauren Minor, who lost her Fox 19 NOW morning news co-anchor position in May, has left WXIX-TV after five years.

Nobody is saying why.

“I wanted to let everyone know that Lauren Minor is no longer with WXIX Fox 19, we wish her well,” wrote Jennifer Rieffer, WXIX-TV vice president and general manager, in a one-sentence note to all staffers Wednesday afternoon. Her profile has been removed from the Fox 19 news team page.

Rieffer and Minor have not responded to requests for comments.

Minor joined WXIX-TV as a morning reporter in April 2019. She was promoted to morning co-anchor in August 2022, then lost that job in May when the station named Amber Jayanth and Now in the Nati host Julie O’Neill as main morning anchors.

Minor, Dan Wells and Andrea Finney were assigned new duties in May. Minor did morning alert desk reports, anchored the 8 a.m. hour of Fox 19 Morning Xtra, and filled in when O’Neill or Jayanth were off. Minor co-anchored with O’Neill earlier this week.

Wells, who now anchors at 4:30 a.m. weekdays, co-anchored with O’Neill Thursday morning.

The 2013 Northern Kentucky University graduate started her career in 2013 as an assignment editor and production assistant at WKRC-TV before being hired in 2014 as a multimedia journalist at WTWO-TV in Terre Haute, Ind. She spent five years at the NBC affiliate as reporter and co-host of Good Day Live, a weekday lifestyle and entertainment show.

In December 2022, Minor and meteorologist Catherine Bodak started a Mic’d Up Moms podcast at WXIX-TV.

