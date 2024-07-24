NBC’s Summer Olympics start today on USA Network, Peacock

Forget the weeks of NBC’s hype about the 2024 Summer Olympics opening Friday, July 26, with the opening ceremony in Paris.

Soccer fans know that the games started today on NBCUniversal’s USA Network and the Peacock streaming service.

Olympic action kicked off from Paris with 2024 Copa America champion Argentina against Morocco at 9 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock. The United States men face France live at 3 p.m. on USA Network and Peacock.

USA and Peacock also will cover other soccer matches and men’s rugby games throughout Wednesday, and repeat the U.S.-France rugby game 7-8 p.m. Wednesday night followed by the U.S.-France men’s soccer match 8-10 p.m.

On Thursday, the U.S. women’s soccer team, which won gold medals in 2004, 2008 and 2012, plays Zambia on USA Network and Peacock live at 3 p.m. (See full Wednesday and Thursday lineups below.)

The NBC broadcast network doesn’t shift into Olympics mode until Friday morning. The Today show (7-9 a.m.) will preview the opening ceremony with Mike Tirico, Kelly Clarkson and Peyton Manning Friday. NBC plans an Opening Ceremony Preview noon Friday, followed by a live broadcast of the opening ceremony on the Seine River.

The opening ceremony will repeat during NBC’s Prime Time In Paris Friday (7:30-11:30 p.m.).

Here’s a link to all the ways to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Peacock “will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication,” according to the NBCUniversal media release.

Gold Zone, the whip-around show that presents “the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time,” streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from Saturday, July 27, through Saturday, Aug. 10, says the media release.

Here’s the USA Network and Peacock schedule for Wednesday and Thursday.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

9-11 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Morocco (LIVE).

11-11:30 a.m.: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. France.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE). Ireland vs. South Africa; New Zealand vs. Japan.

12:30-1 p.m.: Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Dominican Republic (LIVE).

1-2:30 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE). Australia vs. Kenya; Argentina vs. Samoa; France vs. Uruguay.

2:30-3 p.m.: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji (LIVE).

3-5 p.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (LIVE).

5-7 p.m.: Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Uzbekistan.

7-8 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round. United States vs. France; United States vs. Fiji (replays).

8-10 p.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (replay).

10-11:45 p.m.: Men’s Soccer – Paraguay vs. Japan.

11:45 p.m.-1:30 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – Ukraine vs. Iraq.

1:30-2 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – Mali vs. Israel.

THURSDAY, JULY 25

3-4:30 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Slovenia vs. Denmark (LIVE).

4:30-5 a.m.: Men’s Rugby – United States vs. Fiji (replay).

5-6:30 a.m.: Women’s Handball – Netherlands vs. Angola (LIVE).

6:30-8 a.m.: Men’s Soccer – United States vs. France (replay).

8-11 a.m.: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE). Samoa vs. Kenya; Argentina vs. Australia; United States vs. Uruguay; Fiji vs. France; South Africa vs. Japan; New Zealand vs. Ireland.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Spain vs. Japan (LIVE).

1-2:30 p.m.: Women’s Handball – Hungary vs. France (LIVE).

2:30-3 p.m.: Soccer – Pregame.

3-5 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (LIVE).

5-7 p.m.: Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinals.

7-9 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – Germany vs. Austria.

9-11 p.m.: Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Zambia (replay).

11 p.m.-midnight: Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round and Quarterfinal (replay).

Midnight-2 a.m.: Women’s Soccer – France vs. Colombia.

