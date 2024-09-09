Ryan Seacrest takes the ‘Wheel’ this week as fall TV season arrives

Ryan Seacrest replaces Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune this week, signaling the start of the fall TV season which brings new local TV affiliates for Judge Judy Sheindlin and Drew Barrymore’s talk show. The networks’ TV season will start at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 15.

“It’s the same Wheel of Fortune that everybody loves,” Seacrest told Good Morning America viewers Monday morning in a joint interview with longtime letter-turner Vanna White. Seacrest called it “a dream, honestly, to be on this show.” The longtime American Idol host said “it’s just me standing there saying ‘Let’s play.’ That’s the only difference.”

Courtesy Judy Justice Judy Sheinlin's Judy Justice airs 10:30 a.m. weekdays on Channel 9 while her old Judge Judy airs 5-6 p.m. on Channel 12.2.

Viewers, however, may disagree. They will see other changes on the 42nd season premiere of Wheel, which airs 7 p.m. weekdays on WXIX (Channel 19) and Dayton’s WHIO-TV (Channel 7). The familiar set has been updated by Sony Pictures Television.

Judge Judy also is on the move this fall. Repeats of the old show, which ceased production in 2021, are moving to 5 and 5:30 p.m. on the Cincinnati CW Channel 12.2 after years on WXIX-TV.

Her new Judy Justice, which premiered on Amazon Prime in fall of 2021, premieres on Cincinnati’s airwaves on WCPO-TV at 10:30 a.m. weekdays following Cincy Lifestyles.

Drew Barrymore also has left WXIX-TV. The talk show’s fifth season airs at 10:30 a.m. weekdays on Channel 12.2.

Other fall changes:

Courtesy Drew Barrymore Show Drew Barrymore's talk show now airs at 10:30 a.m. weekdays on Channel 12.2.

WXIX-TV (Channel 19): The void from losing Drew Barrymore and Judge Judy will be filled this week with a Jeopardy! rerun (1 p.m.), two episodes of 25 Words or Less (1:30-2:30 p.m.) and a repeat of NOW in the Nati (2:30 p.m.). “We wanted to familiarize our viewers with NOW in the Nati in the 2:30-3 p.m. hour as we look to expand in the future,” says Jennifer Riefer, WXIX-TV vice president and general manager.

WCPO-TV (Channel 9): An hour version of the Good Morning Football Overtime from the NLF Network debuts at 1:30 a.m. late tonight/early Tuesday due to the Monday Night Football delay. Good Morning Football OT will air 1:05 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

WLWT-TV (Channel 5): Again this year NBC’s Saturday night college football telecasts bumps Let’s Talk Cincy off Saturdays until Dec. 7. Courtis Fuller’s public affairs show can be seen 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 4:30 a.m. Sundays on WLWT-TV, and 11 p.m. Sundays on MeTv (Channel 5.2).

CW Cincinnati (Channel 12.2): In addition to Judge Judy and Drew Barrymore, the CW affiliate is adding Bob Hearts Abishola at 7 p.m. weekdays and repeats of ABC’s The Conners at 12:30 a.m.

WSTR-TV (Channel 64): Actor Jaleel White — you knew him as nerdy Steve Urkel on Family Matters — debuts his new game, The Flip Side, at 1:30 p.m. weekdays. It replaces a second run of Pictionary. In late-night, True Crime News will air at 1:30 a.m. weeknights.

Channel 64’s MyNetworkTV tweaks its primetime schedule for fall on Tuesday, Sept. 17, by adding repeats of USA Network’s Suits at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Reruns of NBC’s Chicago Fire will replace Chicago P.D. repeats at 9 p.m. Thursdays and 8 -10 p.m. Fridays. Nancy O’Dell’s Crime Expose series starts late Monday/early Tuesday at 1 a.m. on Sept. 24.

ABC/Pamela Littky / American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. ABC's Abbott Elementary returns to ABC on Oct. 9. The school sitcom stars (from left) Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson (front center), Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti.

PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS: Father and son Eugene and Dan Levy will host the Emmy Awards 8-11 p.m. Sunday to open the primetime TV season. At the Creative Arts Emmys presented last weekend, the big winner was FX’s Shōgun, which garnered a record 14 Emmys in one year. The Bear, Saturday Night Live and Only Murders in the Building also were multiple winners, and Sajak won for best game show host.

FALL TV SEASON: ABC will use the Primetime Emmy Awards telecast to launch its fall season for Dancing with the Stars and High Potential (Tuesday, Sept. 17) and The Golden Bachelorette (Wednesday, Sept. 18). The Thursday night lineup arrives a week later on Sept. 26 with Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey. Abbott Elementary fans must wait until Wednesday, Oct. 9, for a new episode.

CBS resumes Survivor Wednesday, Sept. 18, and Kathy Bates’ new Matlock will premiere 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, after 60 Minutes. The rest of CBS’ fall lineup will be delayed until Monday Oct. 14 with the return of NCIS and premiere for NCIS: Origins. The Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment premieres Thursday, Oct. 17.

NBC rolls out new shows the week of Sept. 22 with The Voice and Brilliant Minds (Monday, Sept. 23); America’s Got Talent (Tuesday, Sept. 24); and Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. (Wednesday, Sept. 23). The following week, NBC airs The Irrational (Sunday, Oct. 1), and Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Found (Thursday, Oct. 3).

As usual the CW waits until October to start the season. Sullivan’s Crossing and Joan air Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Superman & Lois arrives Thursday, Oct. 17.

Entertainment Weekly has a full list of fall TV premiere dates here.

