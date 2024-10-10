© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Congratulations to WGRR-FM, WUBE-FM’s morning team

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published October 10, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT
WUBE-FM's Anna Marie and Jesse Tack will be honored with a CMA Broadcast Award for large market personality of the year on Nov. 20.
Courtesy Jesse Tack
WUBE-FM's Anna Marie and Jesse Tack will be honored with a CMA Broadcast Award for large market personality of the year on Nov. 20.

WGRR-FM wins a “station of the year” Marconi Award, while WUBE-FM’s Jesse Tack and Anna Marie win a CMA “personality of the year” award.

For the second time in three years, WGRR-FM (103.5) has been honored with a prestigious National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Radio Award, while the new morning team at country WUBE-FM has won a Country Music Association award.

WGRR-FM was named “classic hits station of the year” at the National Association of Broadcasters meeting in New York Wednesday.

WUBE-FM’s Jessie Tack and Anna Marie learned Wednesday that they won the CMA Broadcast large market “personality of the year” award. It will be presented during the 58th Annual CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville, Tenn., on ABC at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The Marconi Award is the second one in 34 years for WGRR-FM, which switched from WBLZ-FM to “Oldies 103.5” in 1990. Former “Married with Microphones” morning team Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle won a Marconi Award for best large market radio personality of the year in 2022, a year before they retired.

“What an honor to have WGRR-FM recognized nationally," says Keith Mitchel, WGRR-FM program director and operations manager for Cumulus’ Cincinnati stations. "We have a terrific team that puts in the work to make WGRR-FM a ratings success and are now earning this accolade for a job well done. And thanks to the WGRR listeners who have supported the station for so many years."

The CMA award for Jesse and Anna Marie comes five weeks after they moved from afternoons to mornings on B105 in a rare radio swap. Longtime morning hosts “Big Dave” Chandler and Jason “Stattman” Statt switched to afternoon drive.

Tack said the CMA award was "a massive honor and surprise” in his Facebook post. “Anna and I have worked together for just over 2 years and we hustle hard every day! To be able to go to the CMA awards in November to collect these trophies to bring back to Cincinnati will be a great experience!”

It’s the second CMA award for Tack, who came to Cincinnati in 2005 and joined WUBE-FM in 2008. Tack and Amanda Valentine were honored as best large-market personality in the year in 2017 as B105’s afternoon hosts.

Tack’s twin brother Joey Tack was not as lucky. His “Joey & Nancy” team from WIVK-FM in Knoxville lost in the medium market personality of the year award to a morning team in Omaha-Council Bluffs. Also nominated in that category were Nancy Wilson and Aaron “Woody” Woods from WHKO-FM in Dayton, Ohio, and the morning team at WQMX-FM in Akron.

No other Greater Cincinnati stations won a NAB Marconi Award. WLW-AM was nominated twice, for legendary station of the year and news/talk station of the year. See the full list of winners here.
Media
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter