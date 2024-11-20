Opinion: All Cincinnati-area teams should retire No. 14

What do Reds star Pete Rose, legendary Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson, and the Cincinnati Royals’ iconic Oscar Robertson have in common? Other than Most Valuable Player awards?

Each wore the number 14.

What would be a better way to honor Cincinnati’s three greatest professional athletes than for local teams to retire the number in their honor? Not just the professional franchises — the Reds retired Pete’s No. 14 in 2016 — but all teams from peewee football, T-ball and recreational leagues to high schools and colleges.

Courtesy eBay Ken Anderson was the NFL's Most Valuable Player in the 1981 season which ended with the Bengals playing in Super Bowl XVI.

It’s a great way to honor these three legends for their extraordinary abilities at doubles and triples, triple doubles and third and longs.

It would be a fitting tribute to honor their excellence under pressure at throwing a ball to a "who’s who" of Cincinnati sports stars: Bob Trumpy, Johnny Bench, Jerry Lucas, Cris Collinsworth, Joe Morgan, Tom Thacker, Archie Griffin, Tony Perez, Norm Van Lier, James Brooks, Tommy Helms, George Wilson, Bruce Coslet, Dave Concepcion, Jack Twyman and Connie Dierking.

They played the game with grit and grace. And with elegance and explosiveness. This should be a slam dunk. Or a grand slam.

Rose, who died Sept. 30 at age 83, holds the Major League Baseball record for most hits (4,256), games (3,562), at-bats (14,053) and most wins (1,972). He was the National League Rookie of the Year (1963); Most Valuable Player (1973); a three-time NL batting champ (1968, 1969, 1973); and two-time Gold Glove winner (1968, 1969). The Cincinnati kid was an All-Star 17 times, starting at five different positions, in his 24-year career. Thousands paid tribute to him at Great American Ball Park on Nov. 10.

Courtesy eBay Basketball Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 1960, and Most Valuable Player in 1963-64.

Robertson, who turns 86 Sunday, Nov. 24, was the National Basketball Association’s Rookie of the Year (1960-61) after starting at the University of Cincinnati. He was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (1963-64) when the team finished second in the Eastern Division and lost to Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

Robertson led the NBA in assists six times (1960-62; 1963-66; 1968-69); assists per game seven times (1960-62, 1963-66; 1967-69); and free throw percentage twice (1963-64; 67-68). In 10 Cincinnati seasons, before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in 1970, he averaged 29.3 points, 10.5 assists and 8.5 rebounds in 752 games. He shot .489% from the field and .837% from the free-throw line. He played in 12 All-Star Games, including 10 as a Royal. The Big O was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1980.

Anderson, who celebrates his 76th birthday Feb. 15, was both the NFL’s Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year for the 1981 season when he led the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI. He is one of five NFL quarterbacks to win at least four league passing titles — and the only one to win consecutive passing titles in two different decades (1974-75 and 1981-82).

The quarterback from tiny Augstana College in Illinois was a four-time Pro Bowler in his 16 seasons, all in Cincinnati. His 16 seasons (1971-86) is a Bengals franchise record.

Gordon Baer photo / John Kiesewetter archives Pete Rose was Major League Baseball's Rookie of the Year in 1963, and Most Valuable Player in 1973.

Think of this as a way to thank them for setting an example for a generation of athletes, and providing an opportunity to teach the next generation about Cincinnati’s finest professional athletes. When those too young to have seen Kenny, The Big O or Peter Edward Rose play asks why No. 14 is out of bounds, coaches can explain to them why we celebrate this trio of titans.

At least one person supports my idea: Former Reds scout Marlon Styles Sr., who wanted high schools across the nation to retire Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, as Major League Baseball did in 1997. He had some local success, but abandoned the effort when Robinson’s family didn’t support the idea.

“I totally agree with you — I think that’s something that should be done. I think it would be a success,” Styles says.

I know this idea might not be a hit with everyone, but I don’t want to fumble this opportunity. We need to hustle. We lost Pete in September. It’s getting late in the game to do this while Robertson and Anderson could appreciate the honor. Riverfront Stadium, where Ken and Pete played, was reduced to rubble in 2002. Gone, too, is the Cincinnati Gardens where the Royals played from 1957 to 1972, before they became the Kansas City-Omaha Kings and finally settled in Sacramento in 1985.

Those who loved to watch Oscar, Kenny and Pete would be willing give them the shirt off their backs, I’m sure.

Let’s give them one with the number 14.