Reds renew TV announcers except for Annie Sabo

The guys calling Reds games this year, and doing the pre- and post-game shows, are the same guys you’ve seen on Reds TV for years.

The lone woman on Reds TV — Annie Sabo, daughter of Reds 1988 Rookie of the Year Chris Sabo — won’t be back after three seasons. She was not part of the Reds TV team on the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio announced by the club Wednesday.

Provided Annie Sabo joined the Reds TV team in 2022.

John Sadak returns for his fifth season in the Reds TV booth. He’ll do games with Chris Welsh (returning for a 33rd season), Jeff Brantley (back for a 19th season) and Barry Larkin (for a fifth season).

Versatile Jim Day will start his 24th Reds season as the dugout reporter and Jim Day Podcast host. He has done it all as a Reds broadcaster: TV and radio play-by-play, and hosting the pre-game and post-game shows.

Former relief pitcher Sam LeCure also will be back for an eighth season as an analyst for the half-hour pre- and post-game shows.

Now in his seventh season, Tommy Thrall will return to the Reds Radio booth Saturday, Feb. 22, to call the Cactus League opener on WLW-AM from Goodyear, Ariz. Thrall and Day broadcast the weekly Hot Stove League show Wednesday from Goodyear.

As I reported last week, the Reds TV season opens 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, when the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio picks up the Los Angeles Angels’ telecast of the Reds-Angels game.

Provided Reds radio play-by-play announcer Tommy Thrall (right) with analyst Jeff Brantley in 2019.

The Reds TV guys will make their season debut a week later, on Wednesday, March 5, calling the Reds-Rangers game from Goodyear at 3:05 p.m. No other spring telecasts have been announced.

Last month the Reds surprised fans by reversing a November decision to switch TV production and distribution to Major League Baseball and return for another season with FanDuel (former Bally Sports Ohio).

The team’s one-year TV deal gives FanDuel Sports Network Ohio TV rights “to all in-market games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as 30-minute pre- and post-game shows. In addition, the agreement includes rights to distribute programming direct-to-consumer (DTC) in-market. Fans will now be able to stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials or purchasing a DTC subscription.“

The Reds and FanDuel have not announced the 2025 television schedule, including Opening Day on Thursday, March 27.

WLWT-TV has been talking to FanDuel about simulcasting the Opening Day Reds game, as it did last year.

I've reached out to Annie Sabo for comment and will update this article if I hear back.

Stay tuned.

