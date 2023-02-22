A conversation with Louis Langrée before his last season with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra announced its 2023-24 season Wednesday, marking the 11th and final season for Music Director Louis Langrée. Langrée conducts six programs and one special event that will partner with the Nina Simone Piano Concerto Competition.

His tenure has featured many collaborations with the community including Luminocity and MusicNow, plus a renovation of Music Hall and the challenges of the pandemic.

Speaking with Cincinnati Public Radio's Classical Music Director John Nasukaluk Clare, Langrée says while it is bittersweet, he is quite proud of his time here.

"You know, somebody told me, better to leave three years too early than five minutes too late," he said. "This is true actually, I think it is really, it’s the right way of thinking."

Langrée remains the director at Mostly Mozart Festival in NYC, and the Théâtre National de l’Opéra Comique in Paris. The search for the next music director at the Cincinnati Symphony is underway already.

Listen to Clare's full 30-minute conversation with Langrée by clicking the play button in the embed above.

