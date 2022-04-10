Tiger Woods finishes his final round at the Masters and lands in the 47th spot

Updated April 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM ET

Tiger Woods finished the final round of the Masters tournament Sunday in his return to high-stakes golf after 17 months. The five-time Masters champion landed in the 47th spot on the leaderboard.

Last year, Woods watched the tournament from a hospital bed after sustaining multiple injuries in a high-speed car crash. At the end of his final round at the Augusta, Ga. tourney, Woods received a standing ovation.

"I obviously wasn't playing my best out there," Woods told CBS after the round. "I don't know if words can really describe where I was a year ago and what my prospects were at that time."

The 46-year-old golfer has said he's thankful to be competing at the Masters at all.

In the final round, Woods played alongside Jon Rahm, a 27-year-old graduate of Arizona State University. Heading into the round, Woods was tied in the 41st spot on the tournament leaderboard, alongside Rahm and Russell Henley. As of Sunday afternoon, Rahm had reached the 26th spot.

Woods ended the third round on Saturday with a 6-over 78, which was his worst performance at the tournament in his 93 career rounds at Augusta. It took him four putts to finish the fifth hole — a rare move in his history at the Masters.

"I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball," Woods said after Saturday's performance.

By hole nine in the third round, Woods was 12 shots behind Scottie Scheffler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who entered Sunday in the top spot on the leaderboard.

As of Sunday afternoon, Scheffler remained in the top spot. But Cameron Smith, a 28-year-old from Australia, is not far behind.

The lead remains at four after birdies for Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler on No. 7. #themasters pic.twitter.com/zW0NxJ1PDI — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

A live predictive model from Datagolf said Scheffler had a nearly 90% chance of winning it all as he was wrapping up his final round.

You can tune in to the competition on the Masters' website, CBS or ESPN.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.