Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Columbia, S.C.

Updated April 16, 2022 at 5:05 PM ET

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital has left multiple people injured, police said.

Columbia police said they were evacuating the Columbiana Centre mall Saturday afternoon and working to assess the scene. They urged anyone still sheltering inside the mall to call 911 so that authorities could find them.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention," police tweeted. "The extent of injuries unknown at this time."

Authorities did not immediately release additional details.

