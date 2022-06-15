Are you in debt for medical bills you can't pay?

Are you in debt because of a medical or dental bill? Has paying off health care debts forced you make other sacrifices? Have you been pursued by debt collectors for a medical bill? We want to hear about it.

NPR and KHN are conducting an in-depth investigation of medical debt in America ― what causes it and how it's upending people's lives. Your stories will help us bring this problem to light.

We won't publish any information without checking with you. Please fill out this form and one of our staff may reach out for a conversation:

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.