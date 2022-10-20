Princeton University intensifies its search for a student missing since last week

Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old undergraduate student, has been missing from Princeton University since last week, school officials said.

Ewunetie, who is expected to graduate in 2024, was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 at about 3 a.m. near Scully Hall, a dormitory building on campus. Her family contacted the school's department of public safety Sunday saying they had not heard from her in days and asked them to do a wellness check.

The department issued a missing alert Monday and has increased the law enforcement presence at the school. Helicopters and drones have also been circling the area as the search continues.

Ewunetie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds according to university police. She has brown eyes, black hair and a light brown complexion.

People who may know where Ewunetie is may call the Princeton University Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000, or submit an anonymous tip here.

"Since the issuance of the Tiger Alert, our campus community has demonstrated an outpouring of support, concern, prayers and hopes for Misrach's well-being and safe return," Princeton's Vice President for Campus Life Rochelle Calhoun said in a statement. "Thank you to everyone for continuing to hold Misrach and her family in your thoughts as our search continues.

