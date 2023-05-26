Here are 19 books our critics are excited for this summer

Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start to summer. Many kids are entering the last weeks of school, pools start to open, and vacations from work are on the horizon. It's a time of the year that many associate with a somewhat slower pace affording, maybe, a little more free time to read. We asked some of our regular book critics what soon-to-be-published titles they are most looking forward to reading this summer. Here's what they said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.