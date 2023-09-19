House Republicans to hold first impeachment hearing into President Biden next week

The House Oversight Committee plans to hold its first hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Biden on Thursday, September 28.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also plans to subpoena the personal bank records of Hunter Biden, president Biden's son and James Biden, the president's brother, according to a committee aide.

"The hearing will focus on constitutional and legal questions surrounding the president's involvement in corruption and abuse of public office," said a committee spokesman. "The committee also intends to subpoena Hunter and James Biden's personal and business bank records as early as this week. The Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence and money trail to provide the transparency and accountability that Americans demand from their government."

White House spokesman Ian Sams dismissed the hearing as a distraction from ongoing divisions among House Republicans.

"Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impacts of it on the country," Sams said in a statement. "Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they may shut down the government reveals their true priorities: To them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families."

