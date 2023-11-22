William Prince: Tiny Desk Concert

There are thousands of love songs sung sweetly and strummed softly by a big guy with a big heart. But there's only one William Prince. The singer-songwriter from the Peguis First Nation has a disarming presence at the Tiny Desk — his voice warm, eyes smiling.

Prince had flown into Washington, D.C., on a red-eye flight. Jetlagged, he took a long nap on one of our couches, roused himself, then quietly commanded the room. These songs, two of which are from his 2023 album, Stand in the Joy, swoon at the wonders of love, but more importantly give partners space to grow and bloom over time. Prince had performed a Tiny Desk (home) concert in 2021, so here he improvises a little song of gratitude with a wink: "I'd thought the Desk would be tinier."

SET LIST

"Tanqueray"

"Goldie Hawn"

"The Spark"



MUSICIANS

William Prince: guitar, vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Bob Boilen

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Catie Dull

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Kara Frame, Josh Rogosin

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.