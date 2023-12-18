LISTEN: Kentucky family finds a baby owl in their Christmas tree

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

For a Christmas tree, the attention usually goes to the gifts under it or the ornaments on it. A family in Lexington, Ky., completely missed the baby owl in their tree. What a hoot it must have been for the carpet cleaner who spotted it. The little owl had been there unnoticed for four days in a room where the family watches TV in a house with three dogs. The owl was released and hopefully found another tree to call home that, this time, will stay outdoors.

