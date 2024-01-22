Photos: The war in Gaza enters its 4th month

Just past the 100-day mark, the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas enters a fourth month. This past week consisted of combat in Gaza advancing farther to the south, chants for a cease-fire that rang through Tel Aviv, and Gaza's communication blackout, which effected many. According to the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 25,000 people since the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed about 1,200 people.

A report from the United Nations found that women and children are the main victims of the conflict. Roughly 1.9 million people have been displaced and "close to one million are women and girls," leaving them to seek shelter in the southern portion of Gaza, where access to food and shelter are sparse.

Photojournalists on the ground document daily life in the region.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A picture taken from southern Israel on the border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over the Palestinian territory during Israeli bombardment on Jan. 19.

Loay Ayyoub / The Washington Post via Getty Images / The Washington Post via Getty Images Relatives of the Palestinians who were killed bid farewell in front of the morgue of the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital after their home east of Rafah was targeted, on Jan. 18.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, is southern Gaza, on Jan. 17.

/ Ayman Oghanna for NPR / Ayman Oghanna for NPR Hundreds of protesters gather at a rare anti-war rally in Tel Aviv on Jan. 18. The crowd was made up of people of all ages, many belonging to groups that have long called for an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories. Full story

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Children play at a makeshift tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah near the border of Egypt in southern Gaza on Jan. 21.

Hatem Ali / AP / AP Palestinians receive dialysis treatment at a hospital in Rafah on Jan. 20.

Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Israeli women soldiers, from the mixed gender infantry unit of the Bardelas battalion, take part in a training exercise along the Israel-Egypt border on Jan. 18.

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An Israeli battle tank is positioned along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on Jan. 17.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A displaced Palestinian uses an eSIM card in an attempt to get a signal to contact his relatives on a hill in Rafah on Jan. 19.

Abed Zagout / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Palestinian children, who took shelter with their families in a school to protect themselves from Israeli attacks, continue their Quran education in Rafah on Jan. 20.

Mohammed Dahman / AP / AP Palestinians inspect damaged graves following an Israeli tank's raid over a cemetery in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza on Jan. 17.

Amir Levy / Getty Images / Getty Images Soldiers carry a coffin during a funeral for Miryam Ayalon and her son, Barak Ayalon, in northern Israel on Jan. 15. They were killed in Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack in Kfar Yuval the day before.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An Israeli youth walks past a wall bearing portraits of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, on the sidelines of a rally calling for their release, in Tel Aviv on Jan. 20.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Palestinians survey the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah on Jan. 17.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman gives a baby a bath inside a tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Jan. 18.

Fatima Shbair / AP / AP Mohammad Shouman carries the body of his daughter, Masa, who was killed in an Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, during her funeral in Rafah on Jan. 17.