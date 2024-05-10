Photos: Campus protests continue, police make arrests and clear encampments

University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are among the latest campuses to witness police action linked to the war in Gaza.

In Cambridge, police in riot gear dismantled a Pro-Palestinian encampment on the MIT campus early this morning. At least 10 students were arrested. It was a similar scene at Penn in Philadelphia.

In Tucson last night, campus police tear-gassed protestors and tore down their encampment.

We take a look at some other schools from the week.

Washington

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW Following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, supporters clashed with University of Washington students and protesters who barricaded the east entrance to the encampment for Palestine on the Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW '14,500 dead children' is written in red paint on a handmade sign within the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at the University of Washington campus Quad in Seattle.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW University of Washington students and protesters amassed at the encampment for Palestine, also known as the 'Popular University for Gaza liberated zone,' on the campus Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW An eye wash station and medic tent are shown at the encampment for Palestine on the University of Washington Quad on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

/ Megan Farmer/KUOW / Megan Farmer/KUOW The east entrance to the University of Washington Quad and encampment for Palestine is shown barricaded following a talk by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at UW's HUB on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Seattle.

California

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS A group of protestors at UC San Diego carry a large Palestinian flag over their heads during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS Prayer takes place at UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS Pro-Israel counter-protesters hold Israeli flags outside the pro-Palestinian encampment at UC San Diego, May 5, 2024.

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS Tents are set up at the UC San Diego encampment on May 5, 2024.

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS Pro-Israel counter-protesters wear and wave Israeli flags near the UC San Diego pro-Palestinian encampment, May 5, 2024.

/ Matthew Bowler/KPBS / Matthew Bowler/KPBS UC San Diego students rally during a walk-out demonstration in La Jolla, Calif., on May 8, 2024.

/ Beth LaBerge/KQED / Beth LaBerge/KQED Sohrab F., alongside fellow pro-Palestinian student activists, meets with San Francisco State Uuniversity President Lynn Mahoney at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the students who have camped out on campus.

/ Beth LaBerge/KQED / Beth LaBerge/KQED SFSU President Lynn Mahoney meets at San Francisco State University on May 6, 2024, to negotiate the demands of the pro-Palestinian student activists who have camped out on campus.

Washington D.C.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Pro-Palestinian protesters rally on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Pro-Palestinian protesters march on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Pro-Palestinian protestors hug each other on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Protestors and police face each other during protests on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Pro-Palestinian protesters continue demonstration on George Washington University's campus in Washington, D.C. on May 9, 2024.