Julien Alfred stuns Sha'Carri Richardson in 100m to win St. Lucia's 1st Olympic gold

Updated August 03, 2024 at 17:01 PM ET

SAINT-DENIS, France — Julien Alfred won St. Lucia its first-ever Olympic Games medal. And not just a medal — gold — against the favorite in the 100-meter event.

Alfred outsprinted American Sha'Carri Richardson on Saturday night on a rainy track, slowing the field.

Richardson took silver. After suffering an apparent injury this month, Richardson's biggest challenge in the event, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, dropped out of the 100m to focus on the 200m. Then, less than two hours before the race, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce posted a "did not start." It's not yet clear why the Jamaican, who qualified for the semi-finals, was not able to compete.

There were signs she could surpass Richardson. Earlier in the day, Richardson beat Alfred by 0.01 seconds in a qualifying round of the event, but then the St. Lucian ran faster in the semi-final.

St. Lucia had its Olympics debut in 1996 in Atlanta.

