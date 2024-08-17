17,000 AT&T workers across the Southeast strike over contract negotiations

More than 17,000 AT&T workers across the Southeast are on strike after accusing company management of “unfair labor practices” during recent contract negotiations.

A statement released Friday by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) — the union representing the striking employees — said AT&T did not bargain in good faith and sent negotiators who didn’t have any authority to make decisions.

“Our union entered into negotiations in a good faith effort to reach a fair contract, but we have been met at the table by company representatives who were unable to explain their own bargaining proposals and did not seem to have the actual bargaining authority required by the legal obligation to bargain in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt.

“Our members want to be on the job, providing the quality service that our customers deserve. It’s time for AT&T to start negotiating in good faith so that we can move forward towards a fair contract.”

The union said it had filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.

The striking workers include technicians, customer service representatives, and AT&T wire installation workers.

In a statement to NPR on Saturday, AT&T denied the company was breaking any labor laws and said it’s eager to negotiate a new contract.

“CWA’s claims of unfair labor practices are not grounded in fact,” the company said. “We have been engaged in substantive bargaining since day 1 and are eager to reach an agreement that benefits our hard-working employees.”

AT&T cited three other agreements reached this year with 13,000 employees in other states as evidence that it was committed to reaching a deal.

The company also said customers shouldn’t have to worry about any service disruptions and that it had backup measures in place to keep operations running smoothly.

The strike affects workers in nine states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Copyright 2024 NPR