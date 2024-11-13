Trump announces he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz to be attorney general

Updated November 13, 2024 at 17:43 PM ET

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Rep. Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general, tapping the combative Florida Republican to the key post as Trump potentially aims to rein in the independence of the Justice Department.

Gaetz, 42, would take the helm of a department that as recently as last year was investigating him for possible sex trafficking offenses. Ultimately, prosecutors recommended against bringing charges against him after a long-running probe.

In a statement on his Truth Social account, Trump called Gaetz a "deeply gifted and tenacious attorney" and said he "has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice."

"Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System," Trump added. "Matt will end Weaponized Government, protest our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans' badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department."

Gaetz has been a close ally of Trump, particularly in supporting him during his New York criminal trial. Gaetz was one of several GOP politicians who traveled to New York to sit in on the historic proceedings and testimony.

Gaetz has served for several years on the House Judiciary Committee, where he was a fierce critic of the Russia investigation and staunch supporter of Trump.

He was also the prime mover behind former Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy's political defenestration last year. McCarthy did not block a separate House Ethics Committee investigation tied to sex trafficking and drug allegations into Gaetz. Gaetz has denied those allegations and noted that the related FBI investigation that began in 2020 was closed without charges. If confirmed, Gaetz would also oversee the FBI.

Should Gaetz be confirmed as attorney general, the ethics investigation in the House would end.

"Once a member of Congress is no longer a member, whether they resign or whether they or whatever the circumstances of the House Ethics Committee does in fact lose jurisdiction," Rep. Michael Guest, the chair of that committee, explained.

Guest said he could not comment on any ongoing work within the committee.

