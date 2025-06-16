Judge postpones decision in Harvard lawsuit against Trump over international students

Updated June 17, 2025 at 1:12 PM EDT

A federal judge on Monday delayed a ruling on whether to continue blocking President Trump's proclamation barring international students from attending Harvard University.

A previous temporary order blocking the June 4th order will remain in place until next week, when Judge Allison D. Burroughs hopes to have a decision.

Lawyers for both Harvard and the Trump Administration offered their arguments to the court Monday morning in Boston.

Rather than disqualifying Harvard students from receiving visas, as other federal agencies have attempted to do, the presidential order marked the first time Trump has stepped in directly, using his executive powers to limit Harvard. His executive order says the university has failed to account for "known illegal activity" by students there.

"Admission into the United States to attend, conduct research, or teach at our Nation's institutions of higher education is a privilege granted by our Government, not a guarantee," the proclamation states.

The Trump administration has also argued that Harvard violated students' civil rights, including failing to protect Jewish students, and that banning the school from enrolling international students is warranted.

The Ivy League school amended an existing lawsuit against the administration to ask a judge to block the order, calling the president's actions "another illegal retaliatory step," and claiming the government is in violation of the school's First Amendment rights.

U.S. District Judge Alison D. Burroughs, an Obama appointee, issued a temporary block and on Monday will decide whether to extend it until Harvard's lawsuit goes to trial.

Harvard enrolls about 7,000 international students, more than a quarter of the student body. While the legal battle plays out, Harvard has maintained that it will continue enrolling international students, based on the previous temporary order of the court.

"The court hearing is a very big deal for international students," says Alfred Williamson, who is from Wales in the United Kingdom, and just finished his first year at Harvard. "The part that is most frustrating and scary is that there's nothing we can do to influence the outcome. We just have to sit here and wait and cross our fingers."

The battle over international students is one of several fronts in a running campaign by the administration, which has also cancelled grants and threatened Harvard's tax-exempt status.

"The fight seems far from over," says Williamson, who is in Copenhagen for the summer and faces uncertainty over what his sophomore year will look like. "As international students we can't really see the end of it."



