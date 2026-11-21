SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Every fourth Thursday of November, Americans gather around the table for Thanksgiving. The French have another tradition every third Thursday of November, and that one is about wine - wine that ends up on many Thanksgiving tables. Rebecca Rosman has this report from France's Beaujolais region.

(SOUNDBITE OF DRUMMING)

REBECCA ROSMAN, BYLINE: It's not just any wine that gets its own midnight celebration. This is the Fete du Beaujolais Nouveau, a fruity, slightly acidic, young red wine made from gamay grapes in eastern France. Under French law, the wine cannot be sold until 12:01 a.m. on the third Thursday in November. The hours leading up to the big uncorking are a big party, starting with drums.

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ROSMAN: The epicenter is here in the Beaujolais capital of Beaujeu, a tiny town that grows more than tenfold for the occasion, attracting thousands of visitors from across France and around the world. Visitors like Karine Segura, who came up from Lyon. Is it the best wine she's ever tasted?

KARINE SEGURA: (Speaking French).

ROSMAN: No, she admits. But that's almost beside the point.

CHRISTOPHE LAINE: It is special for the tradition.

ROSMAN: That's Christophe Laine (ph), another wine lover who has come for the festival, now in its 38th year. The real magic of this tradition, he says, is that it brings people together. Once upon a time, Beaujolais Nouveau was, in fact, one of the most popular wines in the world. That's in large thanks to one man in particular, Georges Duboeuf. A winemaker turned entrepreneur, Duboeuf helped turn its annual release into an international event that was the driving force behind the wine's success.

DANIEL BULLIAT: (Speaking French).

ROSMAN: "You could call him Monsieur Beaujolais Nouveau," says Daniel Bulliat, a winemaker and former president of Inter Beaujolais, the region's wine industry body. At its height of popularity in the '90s, around 60 million bottles of Beaujolais Nouveau were sold each year across 30 countries.

BULLIAT: (Speaking French).

ROSMAN: But by the early 2000s, the wine had become a victim of its own success or, as Bulliat puts it, "Beaujolais bashing." Suddenly, Beaujolais Nouveau was being dismissed as an overhyped marketing gimmick. Wine critics started attacking its mass-produced image. Some accused it of having a distinct bubblegum or banana aroma. Sales dipped dramatically. Last year, fewer than 14 million bottles were sold around the world. Outside of France, the U.S. and Japan and the U.K. remain the biggest consumers. Today there are only around 700 vineyards producing Beaujolais Nouveau, down from 4,000 in the '80s. But a younger generation of winemakers is giving the wine a new boost.

FANNY COURTIAL: (Speaking French).

ROSMAN: Like 30-year-old Fanny Courtial, who works at Chateau de l'Eclair, an estate that's also kind of a laboratory for the region's wine industry. Here, the goal isn't simply to produce another batch of the same old Nouveau. Courtial and her colleagues are giving extra scrutiny to the grapes and the quality of the wine itself. But that doesn't mean losing what makes Beaujolais Nouveau special.

COURTIAL: (Speaking French).

ROSMAN: "Which," Courtial says, "is a wine that's crisp and easy to drink, uncomplicated and best shared with friends."

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ROSMAN: Back in Beaujeu, the clock is approaching midnight. An army of volunteers hands out torches to visitors, who begin the slow ascent to the town square, where a giant barrel of the 2026 Beaujolais Nouveau is waiting to be uncorked.

We're doing the final countdown. Three...

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Deux, un.

(CHEERING)

ROSMAN: The wine may be young, but the tradition itself - that has aged beautifully.

Rebecca Rosman, NPR News, Beaujeu, France.

(SOUNDBITE OF L'ECLAIR'S "SI O NO") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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