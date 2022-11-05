Ahead of the holidays, the cost for TSA PreCheck is dropping

The Transportation Security Administration is lowering fees for enrolling into its PreCheck program from $85 to $78. It's good news as airports brace for crowds traveling for the holidays.

While the beginning of the pandemic ushered in a period of empty airports and infrequent air travel, airlines are now seeing bookings increase to what they once resembled before. And as the holidays draw near, airlines are already reporting huge profits as the cost of tickets continue to soar. But the travel boom will also mean packed flights, busy airports and overwhelmed staff.

"For individuals and families with plans to fly this holiday season, now is the time to enroll or renew in TSA PreCheck," TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a press release announcing the price drop.

The government agency also said that 93% of its PreCheck passengers spent less than five minutes at security checkpoints in September.

Enrolling into TSA PreCheck, which lasts for five years, involves one in-person appointment before passengers receive an ID number that they can use when booking flights to be allowed into the presumably quicker line at the airport. The online renewal cost is still $70.

