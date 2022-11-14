Three dead, gunman still at large in University of Virginia shooting

Updated November 14, 2022 at 7:42 AM ET

Three people were killed and two were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.

Police said the suspect, Chris Darnell Jones, was still at large early Monday and may be armed. Multiple law enforcement agencies are working in coordination to find him and launched a search of the campus grounds early Monday morning, according to UVA Emergency Management.

Police are asking those on campus to continue to shelter in place, and classes were canceled Monday. Public transportation routes to campus have been suspended.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. ET near a parking garage on Culbreth Road on the Charlottesville campus.

Jones was listed on the university's athletics website as a football player in 2018. Police believed he may have been driving a black SUV, wearing a burgundy jacket and blue jeans.

"We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share details as soon as we are able," the university's president said in a statement. "This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia."

The shooting is at least the second reported on a university campus this weekend.

On Sunday, police in Moscow, Idaho, said that four University of Idaho students were found dead in a home near the campus. Police investigating the incident have called the deaths suspected homicides.

"The Moscow Police Department gives our heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and the Moscow community," police said in a statement.

