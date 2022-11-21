In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life

Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding.

The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.

They describe challenging conditions in the fields and with their bosses, who are often slow to give them work papers.

