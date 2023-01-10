Golden Globes 2023: The complete list of winners

The 80th Golden Globe Awards air Tuesday night on NBC. Below is the full list of nominees, with winners marked in bold. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony.

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, ElvisBrendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best motion picture - animated

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy

WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of InisherinDiego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best performance by an actor in a television series - musical or comedy

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best original song - motion picture

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu," RRR

"Carolina," Where the Crawdads Sing

"Ciao Papa," Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

"Hold My Hand," Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up," Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best original score - motion picture

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, BabylonCarter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverKerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best motion picture - drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best motion picture - musical or comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best motion picture - Non-English language (formerly foreign language)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR

Best director - motion picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best screenplay - motion picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best television series - drama

Better Call Saul (AMC+/AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best performance by an actress in a television series - drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best performance by an actor in a television series - drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best television series - musical or comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a musical-comedy or drama series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

