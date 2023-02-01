McCarthy believes he and Biden can find common ground on debt ceiling stalemate

Updated February 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM ET

For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy met Wednesday with President Biden to discuss how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt.

Biden and McCarthy spent about an hour searching for common ground on how to reel in government spending all the while paying America's debts, McCarthy told reporters after the meeting.

The two men did not walk away with a solution, but McCarthy said the discussion was productive and that he looks forward to speaking with Biden again. He did say that he hopes they can reconcile their differences "long before the deadline" so they can get to work on other issues.

McCarthy refused to get into details when asked about what budget items were potentially on the table.

"No, we are not talking about that," he told reporters. "And to really be able to do this right, I'm not going to negotiate this in the press. I respect the conversation we had together, and we are going to continue that."

McCarthy said he was optimistic that if they can come to an agreement, there may be a funding deal that would last two years.

"You wont seen omnibuses anymore, you'll see the Senate and the House actually do the job the American public has elected them to do."

And though he didn't explicitly say that the government wouldn't default on its debts, he did hint that the catastrophe wouldn't happen.

In a statement after the meeting, the White House described the discussion as "frank and straightforward" while reiterating its stance that the responsibility of ensuring the U.S. doesn't default on its debts falls to leaders on all sides and is "not negotiable or conditional."

Biden said he welcomes discussions about government spending and the national debt, separately.

The federal government reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier this month, and since then the Treasury Department has been taking "extraordinary measures" to ensure the country pays its bills and avoids a default. But those measures could be exhausted as early as June, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says.

That means Congress has to act, by either raising or suspending the debt limit. Failing to do so would mean an unprecedented and potentially catastrophic default on U.S. debt.

The White House has consistently said lifting the ceiling is not up for negotiation. Biden said earlier this month that a default would be "a calamity that exceeds anything that's ever happened financially in the United States."

But to win over conservatives in his bid for the speakership, McCarthy agreed that raising the debt ceiling would come with spending cuts.

"Think about the budgets, it's all discretionary, there's trillions of dollars there, so there's a lot of places," McCarthy told NPR before the afternoon meeting.

But he wouldn't get specific.

"I'm not going to negotiate with the press, I'm going to negotiate with the president himself," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said last week that he hopes to find "common ground" with Biden to eliminate "wasteful" government spending.

"I want to look the president in the eye and tell me there's not $1 of wasteful spending and government. Who believes that? The American public doesn't believe that. Our whole government is designed to have compromise," McCarthy said. "For the president to say he wouldn't even negotiate, that's irresponsible."

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters McCarthy is a "decent man" but is catering to the far-right wing of his party on this issue.

"This is not your father's Republican Party," Biden said. "I mean it, this is a different breed of cat."

Democrats point out that Republican lawmakers voted to lift the debt ceiling three times under former President Donald Trump -- and argue that the health of the economy should not be used as a bargaining chip.

