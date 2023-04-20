Watch live: SpaceX attempts its second launch of Starship, the world's biggest rocket

Updated April 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM ET

SpaceX will try to launch its massive mega-rocket Starship again on Thursday after it was delayed earlier this week due to a frozen valve.

The launch window will begin at 9:28 a.m. ET in south Texas and last for 62 minutes. If successful, the stainless-steel spaceship will fly around the earth for roughly five hours before splashing down near Hawaii.

"All systems currently green for launch," SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet early Thursday, confirming that the spaceship was on track to launch right when the window opens.

Musk has billed the world's largest rocket as a way to transport humans to the moon and Mars. It could also be a workhorse for transporting Starlink satellites, a key revenue-maker for the company.

Monday's intended launch was called off just minutes before the scheduled liftoff due to a frozen valve. The issue occurred in the spacecraft's super-heavy booster, which uses 33 engines working in synchronicity to lift the 400-foot-tall rocket off the ground.

The decision to use such a large number of engines — more than any other rocket ever made — is a trade-off, says Paulo Lozano, director of MIT's space propulsion laboratory.

Though it's necessary for lifting payloads of up to 250 tons, "having that large number of rocket engines firing simultaneously — it's actually quite hard. I think that's going to be one of the biggest challenges," Lozano said.

Adding to the challenges is the choice of fuel: methane. SpaceX wants to experiment with methane because it's cheaper to produce and easier to handle than hydrogen, the go-to fuel choice for most high-powered rockets.

But to use methane, the rocket's oxidizer oxygen need to be chilled to very low temperatures in order to operate, which is what caused the valve to freeze on Monday.

"It was a great find by the countdown team, and that's why we have a countdown," said SpaceX quality systems engineer Kate Tice. "We've learned a lot over the last 48 hours, and we're ready to give it another go."

SpaceX seems to understand the risks associated with such a monumental test launch. It's blown up quite a few rockets during testing in the past, a development strategy that's worked well in the long-term.

