Man who crossed North Korea border is a U.S. service member, Pentagon official says

Updated July 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM ET

A U.S. man is believed to be in custody in North Korea after crossing the border without authorization, according to the United Nations body that oversees the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

A Pentagon official who spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity confirmed that the man was a U.S. soldier in civilian clothes.

He was touring the Joint Security Area, a border village between the two Koreas, when he crossed the area's Military Demarcation Line, the U.N. Command wrote in a tweet early Tuesday.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," the body said, referring to North Korea by its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and its army.

The Pentagon official said authorities are not ready to release the man's identity given they have yet notified his next of kin.

The U.S. State Department did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

A woman who said she was part of the tour group said they were at the last stop when they heard a loud "HA-HA-HA" and saw the man, who'd been with the group all day, run "between two of the buildings and over to the other side."

"It took everybody a second to react and grasp what had actually happened," the woman wrote in a Facebook post that's since been deleted. "Then we were ordered into and through Freedom House and running back to our military bus."

The woman did not respond to NPR's request for comment.

The DMZ divides the two Koreas, approximately around the 38th parallel, and is the de facto international border. It is heavily fortified and mined on both sides.

The two countries stopped fighting in 1953 with an armistice agreement, but are still technically at war.

The U.S. State Department warns U.S. citizens against traveling to North Korea due to "the continuing serious risk of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals," including the "critical threat of wrongful detention."

That travel warning was implemented in 2015, after U.S. college student Otto Warmbier was detained by North Korean authorities while touring the area. He was released to the U.S. in a coma in 2017 and died two days later.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details. Please refresh the page for the latest version.

NPR's Tom Bowman contributed reporting from Washington D.C. and Se Eun Gong contributed reporting from Seoul.

