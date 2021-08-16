Here's How CPS And Metro Plans To Make Trips To School Safer

Cincinnati Public Schools and Metro will implement new safety measures for transportation when school starts this Thursday.

In late July, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) ended bus routes for CPS students citing the current hiring climate. CPS says the changes would affect roughly 6,000 students. CPS and Metro created a working group to aid families impacted by the decision and have been meeting since August 11.

CPS staff will act as additional supervision at Metro bus stops for arrivals, dismissals, and transfer hubs. Security at CPS schools will be trained as licensed crossing guards, and some city of Cincinnati crossing guards will assist as well.

Bus stops will be added and moved at multiple CPS high schools. Ninth through 12th graders at Riverview will transition to Metro service, while 7th-8th graders will remain on yellow buses. Spencer will remain on yellow buses for all grade levels. "Shadow buses" will also be available for the first few days for any routes having issues with capacity levels.

You can view the slides presented during Monday's Special Public Meeting below.

1 of 4 — 081621 CPS metro service change.PNG 2 of 4 — 081621 CPS metro adjustments made.PNG 3 of 4 — 081621 CPS metro additional safeguards.PNG 4 of 4 — 081621 CPS yellow bus service.PNG

CPS' Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing the elimination of Metro XTRA Service Routes for Cincinnati students. Board Member Eve Bolton said CPS' director of pupil transportation didn't renew the district's contract with Metro for XTRA routes. Board members were not aware of this decision, the Enquirer reports.

Last Thursday, Cincinnati Federation of Teachers protested the elimination of Metro bus routes and demanded the decision be reversed.

For the upcoming school year, CPS added added 336 new teachers, 45 reading specialists, and 38 school social workers.