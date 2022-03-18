© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Thousands of butterflies await you at the Krohn Conservatory butterfly show

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published March 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
IMG_7289.JPG
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
Krohn Conservatory General Manager Mark House kneels in front of a butterfly carrier that is brought out every day at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to release the butterflies

There are 100 species of butterflies at Krohn from all continents except one.

Krohn Conservatory is putting the finishing touches on its Butterflies of the Nile exhibit, patterned after paintings on ancient tombs and temples in Egypt.

General Manager Mark House says there aren’t a lot of butterflies in Northern Africa. This exhibit will feature 100 different varieties from around the world. All continents are represented except Antarctica, which does have butterflies. It's just too expensive to bring them here.

At any one time there could be 3,000 butterflies flitting past visitors, including the Blue Morpho, with a wingspan of 5-8 inches, or the tiny Glass Wing.

Also, in the nursery, you will find hundreds of chrysalises that Krohn ordered from farmers who raise butterflies. The conservatory had to use a hot glue gun to attach the chrysalises to the top of aquariums. This is to allow their wings to dry once they emerge.

chysalists.jpg
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
In the nursery there are hundreds of chrysalises like these.

The butterflies are then transported in a carrier to the exhibit area and released.

There are limits to admission

House says Krohn will continue to limit the number of people viewing because the butterflies are more active this way. COVID protocols were in effect last year but the conservatory noticed it worked out better that way. Timed tickets are available.

IMG_7321.JPG
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU

Krohn is open until 8 p.m. Butterflies of the Nile runs through June 19. It you're fortunate, you'll see a Blue Morpho tornado, a group of them chasing each other. That's one of House's favorite things.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
