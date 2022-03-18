Thousands of butterflies await you at the Krohn Conservatory butterfly show

Krohn Conservatory is putting the finishing touches on its Butterflies of the Nile exhibit, patterned after paintings on ancient tombs and temples in Egypt.

General Manager Mark House says there aren’t a lot of butterflies in Northern Africa. This exhibit will feature 100 different varieties from around the world. All continents are represented except Antarctica, which does have butterflies. It's just too expensive to bring them here.

At any one time there could be 3,000 butterflies flitting past visitors, including the Blue Morpho, with a wingspan of 5-8 inches, or the tiny Glass Wing.

Also, in the nursery, you will find hundreds of chrysalises that Krohn ordered from farmers who raise butterflies. The conservatory had to use a hot glue gun to attach the chrysalises to the top of aquariums. This is to allow their wings to dry once they emerge.

Ann Thompson / WVXU In the nursery there are hundreds of chrysalises like these.

The butterflies are then transported in a carrier to the exhibit area and released.

There are limits to admission

House says Krohn will continue to limit the number of people viewing because the butterflies are more active this way. COVID protocols were in effect last year but the conservatory noticed it worked out better that way. Timed tickets are available.

Ann Thompson / WVXU

Krohn is open until 8 p.m. Butterflies of the Nile runs through June 19. It you're fortunate, you'll see a Blue Morpho tornado, a group of them chasing each other. That's one of House's favorite things.

