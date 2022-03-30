The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade returns after a 2-year COVID hiatus

Findlay Market is preparing for the 102nd Opening Day Parade Tuesday, April 12 with anticipated huge crowds and new floats. Former Reds shortstop Hall of Famer Barry Larkin is Grand Marshal.

The traditional parade is back after it was cancelled in 2020 and limited to radio personality Jim Scott and a police car and fire truck in 2021 because of COVID-19.

Findlay Market’s Debbie Gannaway tells WVXU the number of entries is about 130, down from 190 because the parade committee limited it to entries that were supposed to march in 2020. There won’t be as many horses, but plenty of bands.

Chair Neil Luken says the day is about more than baseball. “It’s about Cincinnati and our roots and what this day means to us. If you are not from Cincinnati it’s hard to appreciate but once you’ve been here a few years you will understand what Opening Day is all about.”

Kelly Lanser / Findlay Market (from left) Parade Chair Neil Luken, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, Reds COO Phil Castellini, and Radio Personality Jim Scott

Have Faith says Reds’ Phil Castellini

Addressing fans upset Cincinnati has traded away favorite players, Reds COO Phil Castellini asked them to “have faith.” He told reporters at a parade news conference the team is “dedicated and committed to winning for the long-term.” Castellini says Cincinnati is “rebuilding” and had to “trade assets to get assets.”

He calls this year’s team, “good and entertaining.”

The Reds say tickets are still available for the April 12 Opening Day game against the Cleveland Guardians.

New floats commemorate local Olympians and Bengals alumni

On the Olympian Float:

Nick Goepper - Silver & Bronze at 2018 PyeongChang; Bronze at 2014 Sochi, freestyle skiing

- Silver & Bronze at 2018 PyeongChang; Bronze at 2014 Sochi, freestyle skiing Joe Hudepohl - Gold at 1996 Atlanta; Gold & Bronze at 1992 Barcelona, swimming

- Gold at 1996 Atlanta; Gold & Bronze at 1992 Barcelona, swimming David Payne - Silver at 2008 Bejing for 110 m hurdles

- Silver at 2008 Bejing for 110 m hurdles George Wilson - Gold at 1964 Tokyo for basketball

- Gold at 1964 Tokyo for basketball Mary Wineberg - Gold at 2008 Bejing for US Track 4 x 400 meter relay

Bengals Alumni Float: