Summerfair returns in 2022 with the most artists ever

One of the biggest art shows in the region returns this weekend at Coney Island. Summerfair features more than 350 artists from around the country. Managing Director Jayne Utter says that's the most they've ever had.

"We wanted to bring as many in as possible. This is how they survive. This is their livelihood. They travel from city to city, place to place, to sell their artwork. And if we can help support them in any way, that's great," she says.

Utter says Summerfair uses the three-day event to raise money for scholarships and awards.

"We give out at least $80,000 a year to high school students, college students, working artists, and arts organizations. It's generally the smaller categories that aren't taken care of by the larger groups that give money to the arts."

Utter says there will be many familiar artists on hand. "A lot of our artists are returning artists that Cincinnati people who come each year will know," she says. "But we've got a really big group of newcomers this year. Art that you've not seen here before."

Utter says the artists work in many different media.

There are new hours for Summerfair as well: