Transforming the former CCU campus into a K-12 charter school is a massive undertaking

It’s been more than two years since Cincinnati Christian University closed its doors in East Price Hill after it ran out of money. Students were left with some hard decisions, as WVXU reported in late 2019.

This fall the campus will no longer be empty. IDEA Public Schools bought the 30-acre site and is retrofitting it into a charter school. The Texas-based company with more than 140 schools nationwide is taking a limited number of students in Cincinnati to start. (Grades K-2 and 7.) Initially 500 students will enroll. That number is expected to grow to 1,500.

Another campus, Valley View in Woodlawn will also open this fall.

Executive Director Matt Kyle says if you graduated from the East Price Hill college you will notice big changes like demolition of the dorms, fewer offices, more classrooms, and new playgrounds.

Ann Thompson / WVXU IDEA Cincinnati Executive Director Matt Kyle stands in front of the building all students will take classes in the first year.

This is the biggest construction project IDEA has done.

“Traditionally, we have in Texas and our other areas around 12-15 acres and about 120,000 sq ft. This site is well over 30 acres and 150,000 sq. ft.," Kyle says.

Fixtures and furniture from CCU have been donated to the Cincinnati Music Accelerator and the Findlay Kitchen.

Initially all students will be in one building (President’s Hall at CCU) and then separate other years into elementary, junior high and high school buildings when construction is complete.

Ann Thompson / WVXU The gym already has the IDEA lion mascot.

IDEA is in the middle of registration. Kyle says the student population is diverse.

“We have a large number of families that have a Hispanic background or Spanish speaking in the home — African American, white/Anglo. Price Hill was blessed to be a very diverse community and we seek to have our schools representative of the communities that we’re in,” he says.

Kyle boasts for the last 16 years all students from all of its campuses have been accepted into college. He jokes one distraction in the new chemistry lab here could be “the gorgeous view of Cincinnati.”