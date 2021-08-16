© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

Ohioans Will Have Opportunities To Weigh In On Redistricting

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 16, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohioans who want to make their voices heard on how to draw new lines for the state’s 99 House and 33 Senate districts will have opportunities to do that.

Jen Miller with the Ohio League of Women Voters says ten different dates and times have been set for public hearings before the Ohio Redistricting Commission on the line drawing process for Ohio’s legislative districts.

“We encourage as many people as possible to come with ideas as to how their districts could be better than they are today. Even that input could be helpful. Of course, it is easier to comment on proposed maps. We will not have those yet," Miller says.

The reason those maps won’t be available is the census information that’s used to draw the maps is late this year due to the pandemic. State lawmakers draw the Congressional map and haven’t released any dates for hearings or opportunities for public input.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Ohio House of Representatives / Ohio House of Representatives

Tags

Ohio NewsLatest News
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
See stories by Jo Ingles