Ohio News

COVID Case Count Is As High Now As It Was In February

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 17, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine talks about COVID situation with Ohio reporters
The number of COVID cases in Ohio is increasing just as schools are starting the academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine says for three days in the past week, the number of confirmed and probable COVID cases has exceeded 3,000.

“Prior to this week, we haven’t had a single day of more than 3,000 cases since February”

While DeWine urged school leaders and parents to make kids wear masks, he stopped short of requiring them. He says he’s for local control. But a law that took effect in June would allow state lawmakers to overturn a mask mandate if he issued one.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Ohio NewsLatest Newsnewsletter
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
See stories by Jo Ingles