COVID Case Count Is As High Now As It Was In February

The number of COVID cases in Ohio is increasing just as schools are starting the academic year.

Gov. Mike DeWine says for three days in the past week, the number of confirmed and probable COVID cases has exceeded 3,000.

“Prior to this week, we haven’t had a single day of more than 3,000 cases since February”

While DeWine urged school leaders and parents to make kids wear masks, he stopped short of requiring them. He says he’s for local control. But a law that took effect in June would allow state lawmakers to overturn a mask mandate if he issued one.

